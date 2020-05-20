President Trump expressed sympathy Wednesday for his convicted former campaign adviser Roger Stone and suggested there could be developments in the government’s case against him.

Mr. Trump tweeted that Stone “has been treated very unfairly” and reiterated concerns about the foreperson on the jury that found Stone guilty last year of all seven criminal charges brought against him by the Department of Justice.

“How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair,” Mr. Trump asked in the tweet.

“DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Stone, 67, was convicted on counts of obstruction, perjury and witness tampering he faced as a result of the government’s investigation into the 2016 election. He was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment but has not yet begun serving time.

Lawyers for Stone have since raised concerns about the jury foreperson and specifically postings she made on social media that they alleged to show her being biased against the defendant. They cited those postings when they unsuccessfully asked for a retrial, and they are likely to be referenced in the subsequent appeals case they initiated late last month.

Stone declined to comment on Mr. Trump’s tweet when he was reached later Wednesday morning.

Appearing on Fox Business the previous evening, Stone claimed to be the subject of “a political vendetta, of a politically-motivated prosecution by politically-oriented prosecutors.”

Stone said earlier this month that he is praying for a pardon from the president before he begins serving his sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.