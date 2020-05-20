An ex-Green Beret and his son were arrested in Boston after Japanese officials accused them of helping the ousted CEO of Nissan flee that country following his indictment for financial crimes.

Michael Taylor, 59, and his son Peter, 27, were taken into custody Wednesday at their home based on a warrant filed by the Japanese government for allegedly orchestrating December’s brazen escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn inside a concert equipment box.

According to the Boston Globe, Mr. Ghosn was under house arrest in Tokyo following his indictment when he traveled to Osaka where the elder Taylor and another man placed him inside the container. The three men then flew by private plane to Lebanon which does not have an extradition treaty to Japan.

Mr. Taylor is a former member of the elite U.S. Army Special Forces — better known as the Green Berets.

In January, Japanese officials filed charges against Mr. Taylor and his son. They are accused of helping Mr. Ghosn bypass immigration checkpoints during the escape, according to the Boston Globe.

