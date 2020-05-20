BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Republican Party is questioning the eligibility of the Democratic candidate for state insurance commissioner, alleging she hasn’t lived in the state long enough to run for statewide office.

In a letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday, the GOP said Travisia Martin appears to have voted in Nevada in November 2016 and was a resident of that state then.

Martin, of Bismarck, said she moved to North Dakota in 2015 and worked as a traveling critical care respiratory specialist. She said she also owned a home in Nevada at the time and considered herself a resident of both states.

Martin said she did vote in Nevada in 2016 but not in North Dakota. She said she claims only North Dakota residency now.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment on the GOP’s letter.

The North Dakota Constitution requires statewide officials to be a resident of the state for five years prior to an election for statewide office.

Democrats endorsed Martin in March to run against Jon Godfread, who is seeking a second term. He was elected to the position in 2016, defeating Democrat Ruth Buffalo by a 2-to-1 margin.

A Democrat hasn’t headed North Dakota’s Insurance Department since 2000, and only three have served in the office since statehood.

