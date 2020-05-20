Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said the country is “on the verge of curbing” the COVID-19 outbreak.

His comments come as Iran reported more than 2,000 new infections for the third day in a row.

Iran has reported 126,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, 7,183 deaths and 98,808 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

But experts and exile groups critical of the regime have warned that the true numbers are much higher, and claim the death toll is more than 42,800 across 319 cities.

During a Cabinet meeting, Mr. Rouhani said Iran has been “progressing at every step in the past three months,” the BBC reported.

He claimed Iran is “on the verge of curbing this disease” despite some provinces being in an “unfavorable situation.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.