In years past, Americans participated in take your daughter, son, child or dog to work day — the gesture meant as an upbeat affirmation of ties between workers, work and family members. The coronavirus lockdowns against businesses deemed non-essential, however, have left millions at home, pining for the day they will indeed be on the job again.

Now comes an idea from Michigan businessman Erik Kiilunen, founder of a new grassroots campaign called “All Business is Essential.”

He has declared Thursday to be “Take Yourself to Work Day” in his state, and elsewhere if possible. “Economic disobedience” is the primary mission.

“In the midst of the economic suicide of the most prosperous nation the world has ever seen, and the financial ruin of her citizens, there remains the only hope we’ve ever had—allowing those who built the greatest country in the world to get back to work,” says Mr. Kiilunen.

“In the recent past we had the leisure to dedicate a day to taking our children to work in order to show them what puts food on the table and what makes the country run. It’s time we reminded ourselves. The American citizen has no obligation to sit idly by while his savings and his livelihood are bled dry,” he continues.

“Americans protest not by disrupting society, but by sustaining it — by getting up in the morning and going to work,” advises Mr. Kiilunen, who is currently raising money for billboards to pressure assorted leaders to reopen businesses and get on with life.

GET IT RIGHT

An event of note for those who want insight into the reopening process, this from a primary source. The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health is hosting a live webcast to parse out productive ideas, serious challenges and practical cautions, based on the best available data and science, the organizers say.

The webcast, titled “How to Get Reopening Right,” gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Find it at Jhsph.edu/covid-19.

A RADICAL BIDEN COULD FALTER

Some believe that Joseph R. Biden is going to hand off the election to President Trump by trumpeting grand socialist ideas and “bold” policy, rather than emphasizing that he’d provide an even-paced administration to calm a jittery America at a critical time.

“Somehow, the Biden campaign has decided to abandon Biden’s greatest advantage: his promise of a sedated interregnum,” writes syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro.

Wait, inter-what? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, an interregnum is the time between two successive regimes, or when normal functions of government or control are suspended. But back to Mr. Biden, now pushing much change.

“The former vice president and other Democratic leaders are racing to assemble a new governing agenda that meets the extraordinary times — and they agree it must be far bolder than anything the party establishment has embraced before,” The New York Times reported.

But Mr. Shapiro asked: “Do Americans really want the world remade? Or are they simply longing for the world of four months ago, when unemployment stood at 3.5%, when incomes were rising at the lowest end of the income scale, when Americans could attend events without fear of infection and death? Are Americans truly desperate for a reshaping of our medical system, a universal basic income and trillions more in debt?”

“Biden seems to be betting on the latter. And that’s idiocy of the highest order. It completely undermines his entire case for the nomination; it allows Trump to place the new radical agenda front and center, rather than his own foibles. Biden’s go-for-broke strategy is a massive opportunity for Trump,” the columnist cautions.

THE VIRAL DIVIDE

When will the coronavirus pandemic end? Well, that depends. Asked whether the “worst part of the pandemic is behind us,” 43% of Republican respondents agreed that the nation had passed the most trying part of the health crisis, according to a new Economist/YouGov survey. Only 8% of Democrats agreed.

Nearly 6 out of 10 Democrats also believe the pandemic will get worse, compared to 20% of Republicans. Nearly equal numbers of Dems and GOPers — just under one-fourth — think we’re in the worst part of the pandemic right now while under 15% of both sides are not sure where we stand.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted May 10-12.

FOXIFIED

Fox News continues to best all its rivals in the cable realm for the 19th consecutive week, drawing 3.5 million primetime viewers last week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was in second place with 2 million, followed by CNN (1.5 million), HGTV (1.3 million) and TLC (1.2 million).

Prime-time host Sean Hannity continues to be the ratings king with 4.5 million, besting MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow, who drew 3.1 million. Overall, Fox News delivered 11 programs with audiences that surpassed 4 million, and aired 12 of the top 15 telecasts in cable news for the week. “The Greg Gutfeld Show” emerged as the No. 1 show in cable news during the weekend, drawing 2.6 million viewers.

Of note: Fox Nation, the network’s subscription-based streaming service, has acquired all 11 seasons of “Duck Dynasty,” to become available on June 1. The series showcases the now famous Robertson family as they conquer new milestones and embrace life in the South.

POLL DU JOUR

• 28% of U.S. voters would be “among the first” to get vaccinated; 28% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 32% of voters would be in the “middle” of the line to get a coronavirus vaccine if it was developed in the U.S.; 31% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall would be “among the last” to get vaccinated; 12% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 14% would not get vaccinated; 19% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 12% do not know when they would get the vaccine; 10% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 993 registered U.S. voters conducted May 15-18.

