The Iranian navy will continue to operate in the Persian Gulf despite warnings from the U.S. to stay at least 100 meters away from its ships or risk defensive action.

The latest notice comes a month after nearly a dozen Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy boats made several “dangerous and harassing approaches” to U.S. warships conducting joint operations with Army attack helicopters in the Gulf.

“The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” an unnamed military official was quoted by state news agency ISNA Wednesday.

The day earlier, the U.S. Navy issued a warning to Iran that ships that come within 100 meters of American ships will be “interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures.”

“Our ships are conducting routine operations in international waters wherever international law allows, and do not seek conflict, however, our commanding officers retain the right to self-defense if deemed necessary,” according to a statement by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

The warning was issued to “enhance safety, minimize ambiguity and reduce opportunities for miscalculation,” the statement said.

