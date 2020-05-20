Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday blasted Donald Trump Jr.’s “sick” joke that labeled him a pedophile.

The president’s eldest son was criticized over the weekend after he posted a meme that showed the former vice president saying, “See ya later, alligator!” and an alligator responding, “In a while, pedophile!” Mr. Trump Jr. refused to delete the meme, saying “anyone with a scintilla of common sense” should have known it was a joke.

“If the media doesn’t want people mocking & making jokes about how creepy Joe is, then maybe he should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself?” the first son tweeted.

Mr. Biden called the attack “bizarre” during a Yahoo News virtual town hall Tuesday.

“What he’s trying to do is get something going on the Internet. Just try to get it going,” Mr. Biden said. “Say it enough like his father says. If you say it enough, people will believe it.”

“It’s sick,” he said. “It’s sick. But he is his father’s son.”

Asked how his campaign would combat such tactics in the upcoming election, the former vice president said he had no plans to do so.

“No, I don’t want to get down in the mud with these guys,” Mr. Biden said. “I mean, look, people know who I am. The good news is the bad news. They know me. They know my faults, they know my talents. They know me. So it’s hard to lay on me some of the things that are just out of sync with anything in my whole life that anyone has ever said in their life. But this is bizarre. … God Almighty, this is sick. They never fail to amaze me how venal and, well, I don’t wanna get going, because I just don’t wanna do what they do.”

Mr. Trump Jr. responded on Twitter, saying he never accused Mr. Biden of abusing children.

“I didn’t actually accuse you of that,” he wrote. “I simply posted a joke meme, but based on all the touching and hair sniffing in the below video, I am 100% accusing you of being creepy as hell.”

No @JoeBiden, I didn’t actually accuse you of that.



I simply posted a joke meme, but based on all the touching and hair sniffing in the below video, I am 100% accusing you of being creepy as hell.



Watch the video and decide for yourself! https://t.co/knHjpPLx8V pic.twitter.com/NerDueNupi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 20, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.