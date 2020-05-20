Sen. Kamala Harris wants this on the record — the term “Chinese Virus” is hate speech fueling attacks against Asians.

The California Democrat and failed 2020 presidential candidate has introduced a resolution condemning “all forms of Anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, such anti-Asian sentiment includes referring to the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, as the “Chinese Virus” or the “Wuhan Virus.”

People also should not refer to the resulting illness as “Kung Flu,” Senate Resolution 580 states.

The bill, whose co-sponsors also include Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, says public officials should denounce such rhetoric in any form.

“It also calls on law enforcement officials to investigate, document, and prosecute the perpetrators of hate crimes against Asian Americans,” the Free Beacon wrote.

Ms. Harris and Ms. Warren are both frequently mentioned as potential vice presidential picks for presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Their resolution has no Republican co-sponsors.

According to the Free Beacon, Rep. Grace Meng, New York Democrat, has introduced a parallel resolution in her chamber and she also has attracted no Republican co-sponsors.

The use of terms like “Chinese / Wuhan virus” has been condemned by China’s communist dictators and some liberal members of the media, though it was common usage in both Beijing’s state-controlled media and U.S. outlets for the first several months of the epidemic.

