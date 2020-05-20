Rep. Matt Gaetz said Wednesday after a recent meeting with President Trump that he expects Roger Stone will receive a pardon and not serve a day of the prison sentence he received.

Mr. Gaetz, Florida Republican, said during his “Hot Takes” podcast that he believes Mr. Trump will pardon Stone, the president’s longtime confidant and former campaign adviser, before he ever has to begin serving 40 months in prison for obstruction, perjury and witness tampering.

“I would love to see President Trump pardon Roger Stone to ensure that Roger Stone does not spend one day in jail,” Mr. Gaetz said during the episode. “And you know, now, I’m going to call it. I’m going to make a prediction, right here and right now, that not only should Roger Stone be pardon, Roger Stone will be pardoned.”

Mr. Gaetz, a close ally of Mr. Trump, notably made the prediction after meeting last weekend with the president and members of his administration at Camp David in Maryland.

“President Trump understands justice,” Mr. Gaetz said. “I think he has empathy for those who were unfairly targeted, and I have every expectation that President Trump will pardon Roger Stone and that Roger Stone will not spend one day in jail.”

Stone, 67, was convicted last year of all seven counts brought against him as a result of the government’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election. He was subsequently sentenced to 40 months and prison and is currently challenging both his conviction and sentence in federal appeals court.

Mr. Trump criticized the case against Stone on Twitter earlier Wednesday, calling it “disgraceful” and claiming that his former adviser has been “treated very unfairly.”

Stone declined to comment on Mr. Trump’s tweet when reached by The Washington Times, and he did not immediately return a message inquiring about whether he spoke with Mr. Gaetz as the congressman claimed.

