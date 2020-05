Vice President Mike Pence will visit Georgia on Friday to discuss the state’s rapid reopening with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the vice president’s office confirmed.

Mr. Pence also plans to meet with restaurant executives to hear about their plans to resume dine-in service, as well as their safety precautions as employees return to work.

