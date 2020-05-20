The federal government is poised to pay out tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits to thousands of millionaires from the coronavirus stimulus, and a Republican senator on Wednesday said she’ll write a bill to try to cut them off.

The $600-a-week federal unemployment benefit approved by Congress in late March doesn’t include any income test, so people who are technically out of work but who still have massive income from investments or other means can collect.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, said based on past numbers, there are thousands of people who have incomes this year topping $1 million who will also be claiming unemployment.

She said that’s an affront to those on the lower economic rungs who really need the cash to get by right now.

“We may be spending $2 million a week or more paying millionaires not to work,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “We cannot afford to be subsidizing the lifestyle of coastal elite millionaires.”

Congress in March approved a $600-a-week plus-up to unemployment benefits already paid by the states. In some states, that means the jobless are able to collect more than $1,000 a week.

Ms. Ernst said everyone pays into the basic unemployment insurance system run by the states through their jobs, so all workers are entitled to that.

But she said the $600 federal add-on is coming from general tax dollars, which means essential workers still on the job are paying for the millionaires to collect benefits.

Ms. Ernst’s bill would require those who apply for the enhanced federal benefits to certify that their incomes this year will not top $1 million.

She said she chose that level because it’s the sort of thing that resonates with average Americans, and that should draw support from Democrats.

The issue of millionaires collecting unemployment came up during the Great Recession as well.

In a study afterward, the Congressional Research Service calculated that more than 3,000 tax returns with gross incomes over $1 million in 2010 also collected unemployment benefits. In total, they took in about $40 million.

Nearly 10,600 more tax filers with incomes between $500,000 and $1 million also collected unemployment, CRS said, at a total cost of $116 million.

Even as late as 2017, Ms. Ernst said, about 2,500 tax filers with incomes of at least $1 million were still collecting unemployment benefits.

