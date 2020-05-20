House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s feud with President Trump dragged on Wednesday, as she compared his tweets to a child “with mud on their pants” or “with doggy doo on his shoes.”

Mrs. Pelosi was prompted by a reporter at her weekly press conference to weigh in on whether recent tweets made by Mr. Trump were appropriate.

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants,” she said. “He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

Tensions between the president and the speaker have been keyed up for months, but the latest spat sparked earlier this week when Mrs. Pelosi said “morbidly obese” Mr. Trump shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine to stave off the coronavirus.

Mrs. Pelosi defended her comments on Wednesday.

“I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” she said. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him, so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

Mr. Trump brushed off questions about the feud on Tuesday.

“I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time,” he said.

