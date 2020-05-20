Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended the recent firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, sharply denying allegations the firing was made as a retaliation for any investigation Mr. Linick may have been conducting.

“There are claims that this was for a retaliation for some investigation that the inspector generals office here was engaged it,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “That’s patently false. I have no sense of what investigations were taking place inside the inspector general’s office.”

At the same time, however, Mr. Pompeo acknowledged that he personally recommended to President Trump that Mr. Linick be “terminated.”

The secretary of state also said that, in hindsight, the firing should have been done “some time ago.”

“The president has the unilateral right to choose who he wants to be his inspector general at every agency in the federal government,” Mr. Pompeo said. “They are presidentially confirmed positions and those persons, just like all of us, serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States.”

The comments come after days of silence on the matter from the State Department, following a slew of allegations from Democrats on Capitol Hill who claim the Trump administration sought to silence Mr. Linick, whose dismissal last week was the latest in a string of clashes between the White House and government inspectors general.

Some media outlets have cited unnamed sources as claiming Mr. Pompeo was upset that Mr. Linick was probing his alleged reliance on State Department staffers to walk his dogs and deliver his dry cleaning.

However, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Monday that he believed Mr. Linick may have been fired for investigating the Trump administration’s use last year of a rare “emergency declaration” to push through a weapons deal with Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Linick’s “office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

Mr. Pompeo asserted Wednesday that a range of “crazy” theories about the Linick firing had been wrongfully “leaked” to the news media.

“I’ve seen the various stories that someone was walking my dog to sell arms to my dry cleaner. I mean, it’s all just crazy. It’s all crazy stuff,” the secretary of state said.

