Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended the recent firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, sharply denying allegations the firing was made as a retaliation for any investigation Mr. Linick may have been conducting.

“There are claims that this was for a retaliation for some investigation that the inspector generals office here was engaged it,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “That’s patently false. I have no sense of what investigations were taking place inside the inspector general’s office.”

At the same time, however, Mr. Pompeo acknowledged that he personally recommended to President Trump that Mr. Linick be “terminated.”

The secretary of state also said that, in hindsight, the firing should have been done “some time ago.”

“The president has the unilateral right to choose who he wants to be his inspector general at every agency in the federal government,” Mr. Pompeo said. “They are presidentially confirmed positions and those persons, just like all of us, serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States.”

The comments come after days of silence on the matter from the State Department, following a slew of allegations from Democrats on Capitol Hill who claim the Trump administration sought to silence Mr. Linick, whose dismissal last week was the latest in a string of clashes between the White House and government inspectors general.

Some media outlets have cited unnamed sources as claiming Mr. Pompeo was upset that Mr. Linick was probing his alleged reliance on State Department staffers to walk his dogs and deliver his dry cleaning.

However, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel said Monday that he believed Mr. Linick may have been fired for investigating the Trump administration’s use last year of a rare “emergency declaration” to push through a weapons deal with Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Linick’s “office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

Mr. Pompeo asserted Wednesday that a range of “crazy” theories about the Linick firing had been wrongfully “leaked” to the news media.

“I’ve seen the various stories that someone was walking my dog to sell arms to my dry cleaner. I mean, it’s all just crazy. It’s all crazy stuff,” the secretary of state said.

When pressed by a reporter on why Mr. Linick was fired, Mr. Pompeo responded that he could not provide “specificity.”

“We’ll share with the appropriate people the rational,” the secretary of state said.

Mr. Trump said Monday that he had been “happy” to act on Mr. Pompeo’s recommendation to fire Mr. Linick, whom the president described as a holdover from the Obama era.

“He’s an Obama appointment and he had some difficulty,” Mr. Trump said.

Democrats are seeking to brand the Linick firing as a scandal.

Some key Republicans have also raised concerns.

In a letter to Mr. Trump on Monday, Sen. Charles E. Grassley demanded the White House provide a clear explanation for the firing by June 1 and stressed that inspectors general must be allowed to operate “free from partisan political interference.”

The Iowa Republican noted federal law requiring the White House “provide notice and explanation to Congress 30 days before the removal of an IG” — a stipulation some believe Mr. Trump has not adequately adhered to in the Linick case.

Mr. Engel, meanwhile, has said that he and New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, are opening their own investigation.

Mr. Pompeo lashed out at Mr. Menendez Wednesday, claiming the senator is responsible for false allegations about the Linick firing.

“This is all coming through the office of Senator Menendez,” said Mr. Pompeo, who also accused Mr. Menendez of being unethical.

“I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted … a man for whom his Senate colleagues — bipartisan — said basically that he was taking bribes,” the secretary of state said. “That’s not someone who I look to for ethics guidance.”

The Associated Press noted Wednesday that Mr. Menendez was once prosecuted by the Justice Department on corruption charges, but his trial ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors decided in early 2018 not to retry him.

There was no immediate comment from Mr. Menendez’s office Wednesday, although Mr. Engel issued a statement saying it was “disappointing that Secretary Pompeo didn’t seize the opportunity to clear up the questions surrounding his recommendation to fire Inspector General Linick.”

“Our investigation will go forward,” Mr. Engel said, adding that he and Mr. Menendez “hope for the Secretary’s cooperation.”

