BRICK, N.J. (AP) - A woman found dead in her southern New Jersey apartment last weekend was fatally beaten by her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, has been charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. She apparently fled the scene after the attack and remained at large Wednesday.

Brick police found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus’ body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person. An autopsy determined that she was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

