A Senate committee on Wednesday voted to authorize a subpoena as it presses forward with its probe of Hunter Biden, the son of likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The 8-6 party-line vote in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee gives Chairman Ron Johnson the authority to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a PR firm that has done work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said if there’s no wrongdoing, there’s nothing to fear in moving forward.

“We need to get to the truth about the Bidens’ relationship with Burisma, and these hearings will provide the Senate with the full picture,” said Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican.

Democrats have said Republicans are grasping at straws with an election-year move to dent the presidential prospects of Mr. Biden, the likely Democratic nominee.

“At this moment when Americans need us to work together, this extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart,” said Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the committee.

Blue Star CEO Karen Tramontaro said in a letter to Mr. Johnson on Wednesday that they have been cooperating with committee requests for documents and are “puzzled” on why the committee was proceeding with a subpoena.

A committee spokesman said the company had dragged its feet on the matter for months and only picked up the pace after lawmakers announced plans for the vote.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a sometimes foe of President Trump, voted with Republicans to authorize the subpoena.

Mr. Trump and his allies have raised questions about Hunter Biden and the sweetheart gig he had on the board of Burisma while his father was vice president.

The Democrat-led House voted to impeach Mr. Trump last year, saying the president abused his power in trying to strong-arm Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Bidens. The GOP-controlled Senate voted to acquit Mr. Trump earlier this year.

The elder Mr. Biden has said he did nothing wrong related to his son’s business deals. He said they never discussed the business deals.

Hunter Biden pocketed at least $3 million for the job on Burisma’s board of directors in 2014, at the height of tension over the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The $3 million was wired to Hunter Biden through accounts in Cyprus and Latvia, according to reports that The Washington Times did not independently verify.

In 2016, Mr. Biden visited Kiev as vice president and threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless the country’s leaders fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor for alleged corruption. The prosecutor also was looking into the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden collected paychecks.

The Bidens also have been implicated in a billion-dollar deal in China.

In his book “Secret Empire,” Peter Schweizer described a trip Mr. Biden and Hunter Biden made to China in 2013 aboard Air Force Two. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s law firm made a $1 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The deal later swelled to $1.5 billion, according to the book.

Mr. Johnson’s committee also has been looking into the China deal.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.