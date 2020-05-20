The Supreme Court Wednesday blocked House Democrats from viewing secret material from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump, siding with the administration — for now.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. issued the injunction, which temporarily blocks the release of redacted information from Mr. Mueller’s report, including grand jury information after a federal appeals court had ruled the redacted material could be handed over to the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic lawmakers had sought the full report on Russian interference in the 2016 election along with transcripts and exhibits connected to the grand jury.

The Trump Justice Department has protested the release. The administration must file its appeal with the Supreme Court by June 1 for the justices to decide whether or not to hear the case.

The injunction blocking the release of the materials will remain in effect until the court issues a judgment or declines to grant the administration’s appeal.

