President Trump said Wednesday he might try to gather Group of Seven leaders in the U.S. this June instead of sticking to coronavirus-driven plans to hold it virtually.

The summit at the presidential retreat in Maryland was shifted to an online format due to concerns around the pandemic.

Now that transmission is slowing and states are reopening, Mr. Trump said it would send a nice signal to hold it live on or around the planned dates of June 10-12.

“Now that our Country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness,’ I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalization!”

Canada and European participants — France, Germany, Italy and U.K.— are slowly turning the corner after serious bouts with the disease, while Japan did not enter a full-scale lockdown but has seen a relatively low death rate.

It’s unclear if any foreign leaders would be interested in making the trek to the U.S. for the event, as they contend with remaining cases and the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Mr. Trump initially planned to hold the G-7 at his own resort near Miami, though he beat a retreat after members of both parties panned the plan as unseemly.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.