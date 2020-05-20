President Trump said Wednesday he would wrap up his use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19 “in a day or two,” after a two-day maelstrom over his decision to try a drug with unproven results against the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump said he decided to use the drug, which is typically prescribed to prevent malaria and or treat lupus, after his Navy valet became infected a couple of weeks ago.

The president said he believes in the drug based on anecdotes from doctors who say it works and patients who told them it helped them recover.

There is no solid clinical data on its efficacy, however, and a study in Brazil was canceled early over concerns about side effects on the heart.

Democrats said the president set a poor example by using an unproven drug amid the pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.