British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday a “world-beating” program that will track and trace those who may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus will be released by June 1.

The U.K. has reported 250,138 confirmed cases, 35,422 deaths and 1,099 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

“We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track-and-test operation that will be world-beating and, yes, it will be in place by June 1,” Mr. Johnson said Wednesday.

He explained that 25,000 contact tracers — workers who track down people who have been in contact with someone who has contracted the novel coronavirus — will be recruited by the start of next month, and will be informed so they can refrain from infecting others, according to the BBC.

The system will be capable of tracing 10,000 new cases per day once it is rolled out, Mr. Johnson said.

