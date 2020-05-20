A majority of voters want President Trump to wear a face mask in public, according to a new poll published Wednesday.

The national Quinnipiac University poll revealed 67 percent of voters think the president should wear a mask, and 64 percent said everyone should be required to wear one when out in public.

Mr. Trump has protested wearing a face mask, noting people who are around him have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new poll also found disapproval of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic increased since last month.

Forty-one percent of voters approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic, while 56 percent disapproved. That is a change from April where 46 percent approved, and 51 percent disapproved.

The survey showed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is leading Mr. Trump nationally by 11 points.

Mr. Biden bests the president in a head-to-head match up 50 to 39 percent. In April, Mr. Biden’s lead was under double digits, 49 percent to 41 percent.

The survey was conducted by telephone from May 14 to 18, with 1,323 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Of the self-identified voters, 26 percent were Republican, 36 percent were Democrat, and 31 percent were independent. Seven percent identified as “other.”

