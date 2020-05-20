The World Health Organization on Wednesday said there were 106,000 new COVID-19 cases reported around the world in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day spike in new infections since the coronavirus outbreak began.

There have been over 4.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported globally, 324,240 deaths and more than 1.7 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference.

“We are very concerned about rising cases in low- and middle-income countries,” he continued.

Experts and health officials around the world have cautioned that the number of confirmed cases could be much higher due to a lack of testing resources in some countries that have been hit by the outbreak.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.