Approximately 10,000 Iranian health workers have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Iran’s deputy health minister said Thursday.

Iran has reported 129,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7,249 deaths and more than 100,000 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

But exile groups critical of the regime claim the government has not been honest about the figures, and say the death toll is closer to 43,000 across 319 cities.

“Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died,” Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabai said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Mr. Janbabai’s comments come one day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country is “on the verge of curbing” the COVID-19 outbreak, despite reporting more than 2,000 new infections for the third day in a row.

