Hundreds of doctors wrote a letter to President Trump this week asking him to end the coronavirus shutdown, saying it is a “mass casualty incident” spurring deaths from other factors such as substance abuse and suicides.

The letter, shared online, estimates about 150,000 Americans each month that the shutdown remains in place would have had new cancer detected, millions more are missing dental exams that could discover problems linked to heart disease, while others are experiencing domestic violence like child abuse.

“Suicide hotline phone calls have increased 600%,” the letter sent to the president on Tuesday read.

It also notes liquor sales have increased 300 to 600 percent, and cigarette sales have also gone up.

The letter adds, “We are alarmed at what appears to be the lack of consideration for the future health of our patients. … It is impossible to overstate the short, medium, and long-term harm to people’s health with a continued shutdown.”

Dr. Simone Gold authored the letter, which was signed by more than 500 other physicians.

