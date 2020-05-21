A gunman tried to speed through a security gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, opening fire and wounding a sailor who was a member of base security. The gunman is dead. Other security personnel shot and killed the man. The FBI said the attack was being investigated as “terrorism-related” but divulged few details as to why.

Here is a look at other recent attacks on U.S. military bases:

Dec. 6, 2019: A Saudi Air Force officer who was training at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, killed three U.S. sailors and wounded eight other people in a shooting that American officials described as an act of terrorism. The country’s top federal law enforcement officials said this week that the gunman, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, had been in touch with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics in the months before the shooting. Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Dec. 4, 2019: A U.S. Navy sailor used his service rifle to shoot three civilian shipyard workers at the Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before killing himself with his service pistol. Gabriel Antonio Romero, 22, of San Antonio Texas, was said to be unhappy with his commanders and undergoing counseling, although a motive for the shooting was not determined.

Oct. 7, 2019: A man rammed a stolen truck into a barricade at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in South Texas and then ran around the base with a stolen handgun before he was quickly arrested. No shots were fired and no one was injured. Brian Dale Robinson, 47, pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Oct. 4, 2019: A man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base in Houston County, Georgia, and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers. Authorities said none of the people involved were affiliated with the base.

May 31, 2019: A Marine on leave had firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition in his pickup truck when he tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska. Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg, 22 was taken into custody July 25 in Hawaii, where he was assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group. A military law enforcement notice said he told another Marine that he would “shoot up” his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

Feb. 14, 2019: A man was fatally shot at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi after he drove through a gate at the Naval Air Station. The man was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen and led authorities on a chase before crashing into a barrier at the base’s north gate.

Feb. 24, 2017: A sailor was fatally shot at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach by a security officer after he crashed through a station gate and went to his squadron’s hangar. Seaman Robert Colton Wright was reported to be “yelling and causing damage” and moving aggressively toward security officers until one fired, striking him. Wright worked as an information systems technician for Strike Fighter Squadron 81.

April 8, 2016: An airman fatally shot his commander before shooting himself at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Military investigators said Tech Sgt. Steven Bellino, 41, confronted Lt. Col. William Schroeder in an office before the two struggled, and Schroeder was shot multiple times. The men, both veterans of the U.S. Special Operations Command, were in the Air Force’s elite Battlefield Airmen program at Lackland.

July 16, 2015: Four marines and a sailor were killed by Kuwait-born Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, 24, of Hixson, Tennessee, who opened fire at a recruiting center in Chattanooga. He then drove several miles away to a Navy and Marine reserve center, where he shot and killed the Marines and wounded the sailor, who later died. Abdulazeez was shot to death by police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.