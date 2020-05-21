Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, has reportedly been asked to undergo the lengthy personal-vetting process expected of vice-presidential candidates.

According to CBS News, presumed presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden will ask Ms. Klobuchar to go through “a rigorous multi-week review of her public and private life and work by a hand-picked group of Biden confidantes.”

The team would comb through Ms. Klobuchar’s tax papers, votes, speeches, personal relationships and other matters for potential red flags or scandals.

It was not clear from the CBS report whether Ms. Klobuchar has consented to the process.

Citing “a senior Biden campaign aide,” the network reported that the requesting of information from potential running mates already “is underway.”

Other potential running mates — Mr. Biden has publicly vowed that his running mate will be a woman — will likely be vetted, but CBS reported that at least one person has refused Mr. Biden.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire declined, a person familiar with her decision told CBS.

Ms. Klobuchar ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against Mr. Biden and others.

She dropped out after the first four contests and then endorsed Mr. Biden, a sequence of events that played a key role in helping Mr. Biden win most of the Super Tuesday primaries over socialist Bernie Sanders and sweep to the nomination.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.