The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on surfaces, saying the new coronavirus “does not spread easily” by “touching surfaces or objects,” according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The federal agency’s website in March initially warned “it may be possible” to spread the coronavirus on surfaces and objects, but now — two months later — the website has been updated, classifying surfaces under a category where the virus does not easily spread.

The CDC also notes COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is not easily transmitted between humans and animals.

“COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads. It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads,” the agency’s website reads.

The website warns people the virus can spread easily between people who are within 6 feet of one another through respiratory droplets from sneezing or talking.

