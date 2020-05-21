A Chinese national living in New York was charged Thursday with trying to steal more than $20 million in federal Paycheck Protection Programs loans, the biggest fraud case brought so far by federal prosecutors involving government loans to rescue small businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Muge Ma, also known as Hummer Mars, allegedly told the Small Business Administration and five banks that his two businesses employed hundreds who earned millions of dollars in monthly wages, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors say he was the only employee of the two companies, Hurley Human Resources and New York International Capital LLC.

Mr. Ma had received roughly $1.5 million in funds from the banks before investigators caught on to his alleged scheme, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors said Mr. Ma also fudged other details of his business ventures, including claiming they were located in a luxury condominium in Manhattan and representing himself as a U.S. citizen, when he is a Chinese national who obtained permanent residence in the United States.

Mr. Ma also submitted doctored bank, tax, insurance, and payroll records and phony financial statements to the bank, according to court records.

In a separate alleged scheme, Mr. Ma fraudulently told a COVID-19 test kit manufacturer that his business, New York International Capital LLC, was representing New York State and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in obtaining test kits and protective equipment, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Ma said in a recorded phone call with the manufacturer that he was a registered vendor for the state and had “a big team” working on a deal for New York, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors said none of Mr. Ma’s claims about his “team” or representing the state were true.

“There are many people in desperate need of federal money right now to get them through an unbelievably difficult time. The last thing they need to hear is that a fraudster allegedly tried to steal millions of dollars for his own selfish use,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a statement.

Mr. Ma faces a host of criminal charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the bank, fraud against the United States and making false statements to the Small Business Administration.

If convicted on all the crimes, Mr. Ma could face a maximum sentence of 107 years in federal prison.

