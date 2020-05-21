The Board of Commissioners in Cook County, Illinois, narrowly approved a resolution Thursday that lets suburban Chicago first responders get the addresses of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Washington Times last month reported on efforts of police, fire, and emergency workers in Cook County to obtain the addresses of coronavirus patients, saying the information was necessary to protect first responders.

In a 9-7 vote, seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to approve the measure, while the panel’s remaining seven Democrats voted against it.

The resolution will allow for the disclosure of coronavirus patients’ addresses to first responders, but not their names or any identifying information.

The measure only applies to suburban Cook County and not the city of Chicago.

An emergency-dispatch service company filed a lawsuit to compel the County Board of Health to release the addresses, but a county judge denied their claims.

First responders praised the resolution’s passage.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel told The Washington Times he was “profoundly grateful” to the commissioners who supported the resolution.

“This was always a first responder public safety issue and the scope of the request was limited to address only, no other information was requested,” he said.

