D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday the District could begin a phased reopening as early as next Friday, as the city has recorded 11 of the 14 consecutive days of decline in community transmission required to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s not an on and off switch,” Miss Bowser said at a press briefing. “We will not be able to go back to life as we enjoyed in February. But we are incrementally adding activities back in our lives, which we all miss and we are all eager to get back to.”

Miss Bowser said she will announce Tuesday whether the metrics for hospital capacity and community transmission have been met to allow implementation of phase one of her reopening plan.

The mayor’s Reopen D.C. Advisory Committee recommends for phase one:

⦁ Restaurants be able to open for outdoor seating.

⦁ Retailers and libraries offer curbside pickup and delivery services.

⦁ Barbershops and salons reopen by appointment.

⦁ Hotels and construction sites reopen.

⦁ Places of worship can hold programs for 10 or fewer people.

⦁ Parks, fields, tennis courts and golf courses reopen, but playgrounds remain closed.

⦁ Child care centers reopen for children of critical workers with a capacity of 10 or fewer people.

“Now let’s be clear, we acknowledge that with reopening comes with incremental risks,” committee co-chair Michael Chertoff, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said at the briefing. “This is about risk management, not risk elimination.”

