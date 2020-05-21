Liberal senators criticized Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways Corporation for allegedly cutting workers’ hours and pay after collecting federal coronavirus-relief funds.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jack Reed of Rhode Island joined 10 colleagues in sending a letter to the airlines criticizing their alleged actions and asking for more information.

The senators said JetBlue’s actions appear to be an attempt to “evade” the requirement to the nearly $1 billion it received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and that Delta had done the same with the more than $5 billion it received.

“At least one airline receiving CARES Act assistance, United Airlines, has already reversed its decision to reduce the hours of all employees, and instead is allowing employees to volunteer to reduce their hours,” the senators wrote. “You should do the same. And you should not take one penny more of bailout funds unless you are prepared to protect your workers’ jobs, pay, and benefits, as intended by Congress in the CARES Act.”

Neither Delta nor JetBlue answered questions Thursday about the senators’ letter or whether they had received it.

The senators writing the letter are in the minority — all Democrats and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont. The lawmakers asked for answers to their questions about how the airlines used the funds by June 3.

