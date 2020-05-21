House Democrats marked the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment by rallying for vote-by-mail policies Thursday, despite stark opposition from Republican leadership.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued at a press conference for the anniversary that the right to vote is suffering under a national systemic voter suppression effort and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly as we observe this milestone, voting is under assault,” she said. “People should not have to choose between voting and preserving their good health.”

“Imagine the courage of the suffragettes. … It took a long time. And how proud we are to stand on their shoulders now to make public policy for our great country, and we don’t want anything to stand in the way of the right to vote,” Mrs. Pelosi added.

In their $3 trillion coronavirus package, House Democrats set aside $3.6 billion to shore up resources for state governments to create contingency plans to hold elections during a national emergency. These provisions would also allow the public to sue local governments that fail to do so.

They also require state and local governments to provide vote-by-mail options for the public and a 15-day early voting window for federal elections, starting with the upcoming November 2020 Election Day. Absentee ballots will be allowed a 10-day grace period to be counted if they arrive after Election Day.

The Democrats’ bill would not allow states to add any additional requirements for individuals to qualify for vote-by-mail as well as would ease up on voter ID laws and allow same-day registration.

Republicans have been staunchly against the vote-by-mail proposals from the Democrats, even as states across the country begin to voluntarily adopt such policies.

