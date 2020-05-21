President Trump is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff for three days in memory of Americans who’ve died from the COVID disease.

As the nation approaches 100,000 deaths in the pandemic, Mr. Trump said flags will be lowered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation,” he tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged Mr. Trump in a letter earlier Thursday to lower the flags to memorialize the coronavirus deaths.

“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country,” they wrote.

