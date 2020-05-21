President Trump said Thursday he’s pushing to host Group of Seven leaders at the White House in June, as he tries to revert from a virtual summit to a live-person event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It looks like G-7 may be on because we’ve done well, we’re ahead of schedule in terms of our country, and some of the other countries are doing very well,” he told White House reporters. “It looks like the G-7 will be on, a full G-7, and we’ll be announcing something early next week.”

“When that all comes together, probably it will be in D.C. at the White House,” he said, adding that a portion would be held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

It’s unclear if the other members of the G-7 will agree to come to the U.S. for an in-person summit, which is planned for June 10-12.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested he would try, if the health conditions allow it, and other European leaders struck a wait-and-see stance.

The U.S. is still banning travel from many several member countries, so it is unclear if the restrictions will be lifted before then or if leaders and their aides will get special permission to enter.

