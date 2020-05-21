A top prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe is set to headline a fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden next month.

Andrew Weissmann will reportedly host a virtual fundraiser for Mr. Biden over Zoom on June 2. Mr. Weissmann was previously a Democratic Party donor before joining Mr. Mueller’s team and attended failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night party.

Mr. Weissman serves as an MSNBC analyst and has plans to join the law firm Jenner & Block in July, where he was previously a partner from 2006 through 2011. In addition to his work in private practice and on the Mueller probe, he was formerly chief of the fraud section in the Department of Justice’s criminal division and general counsel of the FBI.

Prosecutors fundraising for Mr. Trump’s political opponents has become increasingly common. Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general who was fired by President Trump, headlined a virtual fundraiser on voting rights issues in March with Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate angling to become Mr. Biden’s running mate.

The Yates-Abrams virtual fundraiser was attended by approximately 1,000 donors, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

