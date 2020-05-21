Luke Hill, a former four-star football recruit who has played for St. John’s College High School in the District and for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was arrested and charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony first-degree assault Tuesday.

Hill, 18, was also charged with six misdemeanors. A charging document from the District Court of Maryland said Hill was threatening a former St. John’s classmate, Ishmael Leggett, about his current relationship with Hill’s ex-girlfriend, according to reports.

Hill is being held without bond in Prince George’s County. His six misdemeanors pertain to the unlawful possession of a loaded handgun and use of a weapon during a felony.

Hill was previously committed to play cornerback at Oregon, but Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday that Hill was told “earlier this spring” that he wouldn’t join the Ducks.

Leggett, who was not injured in the incident, is a basketball player who has committed to play at Rhode Island.

Per the charging document, Leggett said he was outside his home in Accokeek, Maryland, playing basketball Monday evening when a car with tinted windows approached and someone inside the car began to shoot at him.

Leggett alleged that his girlfriend was receiving “threatening” phone calls from Hill, her ex.

