Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young issued a statement Thursday asking President Trump to cancel his planned trip to the city on Memorial Day so as to set a “positive example” for Baltimore residents who remain under strict lockdown orders.

“The City of Baltimore remains under a Stay at Home order that was put in place to help safeguard our residents,” Mr. Young wrote. “That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“I wish that the President, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend,” he continued. “In addition to the President sending a conflicting message to our residents, his visit required personnel and equipment, and has a price tag that our City, which is still dealing with the loss of roughly $20 million in revenue per month simply can’t afford to shoulder.”

“I would hope that the president would change his mind and decide to remain at home,” he said, adding that the city would be prepared for the president’s visit regardless.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to participate in a ceremony Monday at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore “to honor the American heroes who have sacrificed their lives serving in the US Armed Forces.”

Fort McHenry, the site of the War of 1812 battle that inspired the poem that came to be known as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” remains closed to the public.

