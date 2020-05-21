SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A man suspected of vandalizing an exhibit of outdoor art sculptures in Sioux Falls has been arrested in Alaska, officials said.

The 35-year-old man is being held on a felony charge of intentional damage to property between $100,000 and $500,000.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, after an arrest warrant was issued, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said Wednesday. He is currently waiting extradition back to South Dakota.

Officers responded to a report of vandalism downtown May 5 after two sculptures and several windows at U.S. Bank and the Carroll Institute were damaged, The Argus Leader reported.

Jackson was in Sioux Falls to buy a dog and had lived in Sioux Falls for a short time prior to moving to Alaska, according to the warrant.

He was recognized at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport by someone who sent in a tip to CrimeStoppers, officials said.

The SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls is a collection of outdoor sculptures which are displayed year-round.

