CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Michael Mowry, 43, of Acton, Maine, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a state trooper on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 2018, according to court documents. The trooper developed suspicions about drug activity and called for a narcotics detection dog.

The dog alerted to the odor of narcotics. Mowry then said that there was methamphetamine in a backpack in the rear seat, court papers said. The backpack had 755 grams of methamphetamine.

Mowry is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

