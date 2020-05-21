President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen will serve the remainder of his three-year prison term at home, as he is being released from prison Thursday over COVID-19 fears, according to multiple reports.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to several charges including campaign finance violations, was set to be released from federal prison in November of 2021.

His lawyers petitioned the court to have Cohen removed from prison due to what they called unsafe conditions.

