MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Minot police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Officers were notified of the hit-and-run about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The striking vehicle is a dark-colored red or burgundy pickup truck, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old male victim was taken to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance and died a short time later. The victim has not been identified.

