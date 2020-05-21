There have been more than 5 million cases of COVID-19 reported around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

As of Thursday, 328,565 have died from the virus, and more than 1.5 million have recovered. The world population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, 93,439 deaths and 294,312 recoveries.

More than 12.6 million have been tested across the U.S., which has a population of 328 million.

New York state has reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at 28,636, and 61,886 have recovered.

With a population of 144.5 million, Russia has reported a recent surge in new coronavirus cases and has tallied the second-highest number of confirmed cases behind the U.S. at 317,554 and 3,099 deaths.

One million cases of coronavirus were reported just 83 days after the outbreak originated in China last November. The world hit the sobering mark of 4 million confirmed cases on May 9 and added another million within nine days.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.