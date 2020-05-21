House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer sent President Trump a letter Thursday, requesting he fly flags at half-staff on public buildings to honor the lives lost from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The move comes as the death toll approaches 100,000 Americans.

The Democratic leaders say this weekend the country will honor men and women who sacrificed their lives for the nation on Memorial Day, but they would also like to recognize the lives lost from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country,” the letter read.

