House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it should be safe for families to get together for small gatherings over the upcoming holiday weekend.

“There are ways to, again, have a family meal over the Memorial Day weekend. Keeping our distances and not double-dipping into the guacamole,” she told reporters at a press conference. “That would not be a good idea. By the way, it’s never a good idea — no double-dipping.”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, urged caution for those looking to spend time with loved ones over the long weekend as many start to chafe under the lockdown policies across the country. She warned people to stay away from large crowds, continue to social distance, rigorously handwash and wear masks in public.

“Everybody wants out,” she said. “People have to be very careful.”

“The mask is not to protect you. The mask is to protect other people,” Mrs. Pelosi added.

