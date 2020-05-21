MILWAUKEE (AP) - A shooting on the basketball courts of a Milwaukee park has left a teenager critically wounded.
Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dineen Park.
Sheriff’s deputies and Milwaukee police responded to 911 calls and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say there were about 20 people in the area at the time. The shooter has not been arrested.
