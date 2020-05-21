President Trump said Thursday the U.S. will withdraw from a landmark international treaty that allows intelligence flights over Russia, following concerns Moscow has violated yet another arms control agreement.

Mr. Trump could formally announce the U.S. withdrawal from the 1992 Open Skies Treaty (OST) as soon as tomorrow, The New York Times reported, citing senior administration officials.

“I think we have a very good relationship with Russia, but Russia didn’t adhere to the treaty, and so until they adhere to the treaty, we will pull out,” Mr. Trump said Thursday afternoon. “There’s a very good chance we’ll make a new agreement or do something to put that agreement back together.”

Withdrawing from the agreement would be the third arms treaty jettisoned under Mr. Trump. The Trump administration withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty last August, also citing Russian violations. In 2018, Mr. Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord.

Mr. Trump last November privately signed off on the decision to pull the U.S. out of the OST, a 34-country pact that was designed to lower international tensions by allowing treaty members to conduct unarmed reconnaissance flights over each others’ territory to collect data on military forces and activities — despite continued efforts from Congressional Democrats and defense experts to remain active.

The treaty has been praised by arms control advocates as an important tool for stability by fostering transparency between the nations. However, critics have called the treaty unfair because while the United States has permitted Russian flights over sensitive U.S. and allied facilities, Moscow has denied similar flights over its territory.

Criticism of the nearly three-decades-old treaty grew last year among Republican defense hawks on Capitol Hill after Russia restricted U.S. surveillance flights over Kaliningrad, the strategic Russian exclave that sits between Lithuania and Poland. The U.S. responded by prohibiting Russian flights over Hawaii and several Air Force bases.

The Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies also believe Moscow is using the treaty to conduct flights over the U.S. to map out infrastructure that could be hit by a cyberattack, the publication reported.

Sen. Tom Cotton, who has led the push among congressional Republicans to withdraw from the agreement, welcomed the development and said Mr. Trump “has taken another positive step to end America’s dependence on dysfunctional and broken treaties.”

“The Open Skies Treaty started life as a good-faith agreement between major powers and died an asset of Russian intelligence,” the Arkansas Republican said in a statement.

A U.S. withdrawal is likely to push Russia to pull out as well, a move that is all but set to anger European allies.

Supporters of the treaty have argued that such European partners could be aggravated by another U.S. repudiation of a major multilateral security pact. All but two of the European Union’s 29 member countries have joined the agreement and when the U.S. conducts intelligence flights, European allies are often brought along.

Retired Gen. Michael V. Hayden, the former CIA director under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, called Mr. Trump’s move “insane.”

“This is insane,” he tweeted in response to the development. “I was the director of [the] CIA.”

The decision has also seen pushback from leading Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee, who call the withdrawal a “slap in the face” to European allies.

“This decision weakens our national security interests, isolates the United States since the Treaty will continue without us, and abandons a useful tool to hold Russia accountable,” Chairman Adam Smith, Washington Democrat, and Rep. Jim Cooper, Tennessee Democrat, said in a statement.

Mr. Trump on Thursday hinted that a future deal could be struck between Russia and China, but it remains unclear whether the administration will seek a brief extension of the treaty for several months — the current language only allows for a five-year extension.

“We’re probably going to make a deal with Russia on arms treaties, and China will be maybe included in that,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We’ll see what happens.”

