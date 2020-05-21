President Trump urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday to issue new guidelines to speed up the reopening of churches, saying religious institutions are “essential” to the nation’s recovery, as he criticized Democratic governors for deliberately stalling efforts to get back to work and worship.

During a visit to Michigan, which is ground zero for protests against extended stay-at-home orders, the president disclosed that he had spoken with CDC officials moments earlier, specifically about allowing churches to hold in-person worship services.

“I said I want the churches to open, and the people want the churches to open,” Mr. Trump told reporters of his conversation. “I think you’ll have something come down very soon from CDC. We want to get our churches back. They’re so important in terms of the psyche of our country. I think churches are essential.”

The CDC had issued a plan this week for reopening places such as restaurants, summer camps and child-care facilities, but churches weren’t included. The new guidance is expected to include recommendations such social distancing and wearing gloves while giving Holy Communion.

