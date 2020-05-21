President Trump wore a mask while touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan Thursday, deliberately out of view of TV cameras.

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” the president told reporters after his tour.

He pulled out of his pocket a Navy blue mask that appeared to have the presidential seal on it, showing it to reporters without putting it on again.

The Ford plant in Ypsilanti is building ventilators instead of cars and trucks, to help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.

Ford confirmed in a statement that the president did wear a mask during his tour on the plant floor, as per company policy.

“[Chairman] Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived,” the company said. “He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

