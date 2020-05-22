HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts shot a man multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call early Friday, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Local police responded to a Haverhill home at about 5 a.m.

“In the course of their response, they shot a male multiple times,” the statement said.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then transported to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.

The district attorney’s office is investigating.

No additional information was immediately made public.

