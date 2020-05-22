FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday ordered an internal probe into the bureau’s handling of the case against Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security adviser.

The review will look into whether any current FBI employees engaged in misconduct and if any policies were violated, the bureau said in a statement.

The FBI’s Inspection Division will handle the review, but its discipline authority is limited to current employees. Many of the key players in the Flynn case, including former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and agent Peter Strzok have long since left the bureau.

“As for former employees, the FBI does not have the ability to take any disciplinary action,” the statement said.

Also Friday, the FBI revealed that two agents outside the beltway had been provided to U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, who was tapped by Attorney General William P. Barr earlier this year to investigate the Flynn case.

Mr. Wray said the Inspection Division will coordinate its review with Mr. Jensen’s efforts.

The review comes as the president’s Republican allies have demanded Mr. Wray take stronger actions to clean up the FBI.

Some of the harshest attacks have come from lawmakers close to the president who’ve demanded to know why the FBI withheld secret evidence that would have exonerated Flynn.

“I think the FBI needs to show more energy in terms of solving some of these internal problems and I don’t know why it took so long to get the information out about the Flynn case,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, told reporters this month.

Even Mr. Trump has questioned his FBI director, telling Fox News “the jury is out” on Mr. Wray.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador. He later proclaimed his innocence and sought to withdraw his guilty plea.

Mr. Barr earlier this month asked a federal judge to dismiss the charges against Flynn after internal FBI documents surfaced raising doubts about the case.

One of those documents was a handwritten note that Flynn’s legal team suggested was evidence that the FBI tried to trick him into lying so that he could be fired or prosecuted.

Another showed that the FBI initially intended to drop the investigation because they failed to uncover wrongdoing, but Mr. Strzok pushed to keep it open after meeting with top bureau officials.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month sent a letter to Mr. Wray demanding an investigation. The letter at times was as much a rebuke of the FBI director as a call for an investigation.

“It is well past time you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era,” Republicans wrote in the letter.

The lawmakers demanded Mr. Wray turn over a slew of information and make several FBI officials involved in the Flynn case available for interviews.

The Republicans said they want to hear from Bill Preistap, former FBI head of counterintelligence, and agent Joe Pientka, who is believed to have participated in the January 2017 White House interview that led to Flynn’s prosecution.

